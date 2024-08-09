wrestling / News
WWE News: Jelly Roll In Latest Mic’d Up Video, Full ECW Heat Wave 1998 Match
– Jelly Roll from SummerSlam is the subject of the latest WWE Mic’d Up video. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
We mic’d up music sensation Jelly Roll as he sat front row to take in the sights and sounds of SummerSlam’s action-packed U.S. Title Match between Logan Paul and LA Knight.
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full ECW Heat Wave 1998 match pitting Rob Van Dam & Sabu against Hayabusa & Jinsei Shinzaki: