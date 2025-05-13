wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Wishes Scarlett A Happy Birthday, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Karrion Kross posted to social media to wish his wife Scarlett a happy birthday. Scarlett turned 34 years old on Tuesday and Kross posted to Twitter to write:
“Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today.
Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways.
A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel.
You all put them over 50k”
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) May 13, 2025
– WWE posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, which you can check out below:
