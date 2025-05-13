May 13, 2025 | Posted by

– Karrion Kross posted to social media to wish his wife Scarlett a happy birthday. Scarlett turned 34 years old on Tuesday and Kross posted to Twitter to write:

“Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today. Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I’d probably find her there anyways. A huge thank you to everyone who subscribed to @Lady_Scarlett13 & @ShotziWWE YouTube channel. You all put them over 50k”

