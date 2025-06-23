wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Hart Pins Cody Rhodes At Fanatics Fest, Tiffany Haddish Appears

June 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Hart

– Kevin Hart got a surprise pin on Cody Rhodes at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. The fan convention took place over the weekend and when Rhodes made his entrance, he was met by Kevin Hart for a hug. As you can see below, Rhodes and Hart then fell over and Hart got a pinfall after a referee came out to the make the three-count:

– Tiffany Haddish also appeared at Fanatics Fest and came out for an entrance inspired by The Rock:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Fanatics Fest, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading