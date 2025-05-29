WWE LFG Star Penina Tuilaepa Names Dream WWE Opponents

WWE LFG’s Penina Tuilaepa says that she has a couple of WWE stars on her list of dream opponents. Tuilaepa appeared on Mic Check Mania and during the cnversation, she named Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax as stars she’d like to face in the ring.

“Rhea, I will be happy with a three-minute match, give us 3 to 30 to 60 minutes,” Tuilaepa said (per Fightful). “I would be very blessed to be rolling around in the ring with her just because of who she is, like we talked about this too, with some of the people that I work with at WWE. A lot of the times, Rhea, when she goes and meets her fans, she don’t wear her makeup and stuff. She goes raw face 100%, who she is. To me, I respect that in this business where the face card is very much a part of the females’ game, but Rhea, to go out and sign autographs and do meet-and-greets with no makeup, nothing on, like it’s just her. I respect that so much to where it’s like, I would love a match with you. I would love a match with you.”

Tuilaepa competed on the show’s first season as a member of Booker T’s team.