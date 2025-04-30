wrestling / News
WWE LFG Taping Results (SPOILERS)
WWE taped more content for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG last night at the Performance Center before NXT. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary. Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were in the crow’s nest to watch matches.
* Shiloh Hill def. Elijah Holyfield.
* Harlem Lewis def. Keanu Carver.
* Chris Island cut a promo and was interrupted by Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe, who attacked him until Je’Von Evans made the save. The crowd chanted happy birthday at Evans, as he turned 21.
