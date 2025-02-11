WWE News: Liv Morgan Busted Open On Raw, War Raiders Retain Tag Team Titles

– Liv Morgan ended up getting busted open on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. This week’s show saw Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez face off with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. SKY and Kai defeated Morgan and Rodriguez and during the match Morgan got busted open, potentially from a knee to the head from SKY.

Morgan finished the match and took the pinfall from SKY after a moonsault. Morgan posted pics after the show, writing:

“.@DomMysterio35 says I’m still cute️”

LIV IS BLEEDING AND THIS MATCH IS COOKING 🔥🔥#WWERaw

– The War Raiders defended the World Tag Titles against American Made on the show, and retained their titles after Julius Creed hit Ivar with the title to cause the DQ.

American Made assaulted the War Raiders after the match.