wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Complete Results In Toronto, ON 03.03.2023: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn, More

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

WWE hosted a live show in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

*WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler

*Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde

*Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez

*Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight

*Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens defeated LA Knight

*WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet defeated Gunther

*Ricochet, Braun Strowman, & Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

*Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, WWE, wwe live, Jack Gregory

Spotlight

More Stories

loading
About us privacy policy contact us

Copyright © 2023 411mania.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Click here for our privacy policy. Please help us serve you better, fill out our survey.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to our terms of use.