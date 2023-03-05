wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Complete Results In Toronto, ON 03.03.2023: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn, More
WWE hosted a live show in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
*WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler
*Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde
*Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez
*Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight
*Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens defeated LA Knight
*WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet defeated Gunther
*Ricochet, Braun Strowman, & Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)
*Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn
@RheaRipley_WWE is a tease in every sense of the word, and I am here for it.
No 619, but a couple of “suck its.”#WWEToronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XrEWtfBhxM
— Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 5, 2023
Montreal’s own KEVIN OWENS has just arrived #WWEToronto huuuuuuuge pop! pic.twitter.com/2wYZ7o0itr
— Spaz Phoenix 🇨🇦 (@SpazPhoenix) March 5, 2023
The Undisputed #WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has arrived at #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/1vMDzRj31f
— Amin (@MrFloomy) March 5, 2023
