WWE Live Event Complete Results In Toronto, ON 03.03.2023: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn, More

WWE hosted a live show in Toronto, ON on March 4. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.

*WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler

*Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde

*Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez

*Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight

*Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens defeated LA Knight

*WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet defeated Gunther

*Ricochet, Braun Strowman, & Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

*Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn

@RheaRipley_WWE is a tease in every sense of the word, and I am here for it.

No 619, but a couple of “suck its.”#WWEToronto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/XrEWtfBhxM

— Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 5, 2023