WWE Planning To Reveal More Familiar Names For ID Program

As previously reported, WWE announced that GCW’s Marcus Mathers and IWC’s Sam Holloway are the latest independent wrestlers to join the WWE ID program. The two filmed a vignette with William Regal to make the announcement.

Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to announce more “familiar” names for the program as they’ve already signed them. The ID program extends to talent on the independent scene who have signed to major companies in the past, as long as they are a “good fit” for WWE. Many of the deals were set up some time ago. Some of the talent signed either have worked or are working AEW and ROH dates since talks began.

It was also noted that Timothy Thatcher is said to be involved in a coaching or training role.