wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Quips About Promo With Tiffany Stratton On WWE Smackdown
Charlotte Flair gave her first comment on her attention-getting promo with Tiffany Stratton on Smackdown, and it was a pithy one. Flair posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the promo from last Friday, which has drawn a number of headlines for going off script and featuring personal shots — first by Stratton, then by Flair as a clapback.
Flair wrote:
“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I’d like to take this opportunity to clear the air.
I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.”
After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air.
I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Emulate Bret Hart, Thinks They Try To Distract Because They Can’t Wrestle
- Kevin Owens On The Uncertainty Around His Match With Steve Austin, Asking For The Package Piledriver
- Official WrestleMania 41 T-Shirts List Jey Uso vs. Gunther & Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for Night 1
- Bully Ray Lists His Mount Rushmore of Top Drawing WWE Superstars