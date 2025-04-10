Charlotte Flair Quips About Promo With Tiffany Stratton On WWE Smackdown

Charlotte Flair gave her first comment on her attention-getting promo with Tiffany Stratton on Smackdown, and it was a pithy one. Flair posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on the promo from last Friday, which has drawn a number of headlines for going off script and featuring personal shots — first by Stratton, then by Flair as a clapback.

Flair wrote:

“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I’d like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.”