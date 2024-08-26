WWE Live Event Results In Netherlands 8.25.24: Cody Rhodes Defends WWE Title

WWE held a live event in the Netherlands on Sunday, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Ilja Dragunov

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles