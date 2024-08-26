wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results In Netherlands 8.25.24: Cody Rhodes Defends WWE Title
WWE held a live event in the Netherlands on Sunday, with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* DIY def. Pretty Deadly
* Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Ilja Dragunov
* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Bloodline def. A-Town Down Under & The Street Profits
* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles
