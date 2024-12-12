WWE News: Updated Lineup For WWE Holiday Tour Event in Orlando, WWE Main Event Preview, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze Play Punch-Out

– WWE has updated the lineup for their upcoming holiday tour date in Orlando on December 28. It includes:

* Steel Cage for WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

* Street Fight: The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi

* WWE Tag Team Championships: DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

* Bianca Belair & Michin vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* Tiffany Stratton, Bayley and Tama Tonga advertised

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing Punch-Out.

– Here is the lineup for today’s WWE Main Event:

* Pete Dunne vs. Otis

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Dragon Lee