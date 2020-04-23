wrestling / News
WWE Media Revenue Jumps 90 Percent Thanks to New TV Deals & Super Showdown
April 23, 2020
– WWE released their 2020 Q1 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed media revenues increased 90% to $256.6 million from $135.4 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the escalation of domestic rights fees for the Company’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, and the favorable timing of the Company’s large-scale international event, Super ShowDown, as reflected in Other media revenues
