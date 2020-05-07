wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB 2020 Preview, AEW vs. NXT (5.06.20) Reviews

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins WWE Raw

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 113. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook discuss the news of the week, breakdown this week’s AEW vs. NXT (5.06.20), and then preview WWE MITB 2020. The show is approximately 131-minutes long.

* Intro
* News Roundup: 2:10
* AEW Dynamite (5.06.20) Review: 38:05
* NXT (5.06.20) Review: 1:08:00
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:32:55
* WWE MITB 2020 Preview: 1:37:20

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading