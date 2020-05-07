wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE MITB 2020 Preview, AEW vs. NXT (5.06.20) Reviews
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 113. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook discuss the news of the week, breakdown this week’s AEW vs. NXT (5.06.20), and then preview WWE MITB 2020. The show is approximately 131-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup: 2:10
* AEW Dynamite (5.06.20) Review: 38:05
* NXT (5.06.20) Review: 1:08:00
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:32:55
* WWE MITB 2020 Preview: 1:37:20
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
