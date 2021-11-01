wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Paying Tribute to Queen On Dancing With the Stars, Supercut of Rock’s Title Wins
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Tonight’s Dancing With the Stars is paying tribute to Queen, and that includes The Miz. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday to promote tonight’s show, writing:
” Tonight is #QueenNight on @dancingabc you’re gonna go Ga Ga for our Foxtrot. Vote during the live show 8-10pm est by texting Miz to 21523 up to 10 times.”
Tonight is #QueenNight on @dancingabc you’re gonna go Ga Ga for our Foxtrot. Vote during the live show 8-10pm est by texting Miz to 21523 up to 10 times. pic.twitter.com/E6ATA9M2sG
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 1, 2021
– WWE has posted the latest episode of WWE Supercut, featuring The Rock’s championship wins:
