WWE News: Miz Paying Tribute to Queen On Dancing With the Stars, Supercut of Rock’s Title Wins

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tonight’s Dancing With the Stars is paying tribute to Queen, and that includes The Miz. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Monday to promote tonight’s show, writing:

” Tonight is #QueenNight on @dancingabc you’re gonna go Ga Ga for our Foxtrot. Vote during the live show 8-10pm est by texting Miz to 21523 up to 10 times.”

– WWE has posted the latest episode of WWE Supercut, featuring The Rock’s championship wins:

