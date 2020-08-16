wrestling / News
WWE News: NBC Airing Cannonball Tonight, Chelsea Green Q&A, Ronda Rousey Plays Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
August 16, 2020 | Posted by
NBC is set to air a special episode of The Miz’s game show Cannonball tonight. The network cut of the “Thrills, Spills and a Cat Daddy” episode airs tonight at 6 PM ET, per NBC’s listing and promos.
– Chelsea Green has posted a new Q&A to her YouTube account that you can see below:
– Ronda Rousey’s latest video sees her playing Dragon Ball Z Kakarot:
