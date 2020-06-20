wrestling / News
WWE News: Aleister Black Finds His Favorite Comic Shop, Ron Simmons on the Pinnacle of His Career in Photo Shoot Preview Clip, The IIconics Return to Superstar Savepoint
June 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Aleister Black and Zelina Vega released a new vlog this week where Black finds his new favorite comic book shop. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a preview clip for WWE Photo Shoot, where Ron Simmons calls his time in the APA with JBL as the “pinnacle” of his career. You can view that clip below.
– The IIconics were back on Superstar Savepoint in a new video today from UpUpDownDown. You can view that new video in the player below. During the video, Peyton Royce revealed she’s working on starting up her own YouTube cooking channel. Meanwhile, Billie Kay is working on an IGTV project.
