WWE News: Asuka Cements Her Name in WWE History, Photo Shoot With Asuka as Raw Champion, More Raw Video Highlights for This Week
– As previously reported, Becky Lynch relinquished the Raw women’s title last night on Raw. Since Asuka won the women’s Money in the Bank, she was declared the new Raw women’s champion. WWE released a video of the photo shoot for Asuka as the new Raw women’s champion. You can check out that clip below.
– With the title win, Asuka is now the first WWE Superstar to win the Raw women’s title, the Smackdown women’s title, the women’s tag team title, the NXT women’s title, the Royal Rumble, and the Money in the Bank. The WWE FOX Sports and WWE on USA Network Twitter accounts noted her accomplishments, which you can see below.
The 'Empress of Tomorrow' and, now, RAW Women's Champion @WWEAsuka will forever have her named etched in @WWE history. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bw0GVus410
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 12, 2020
✅ #WWENXT Women's Champion
✅ #Smackdown Women's Champion
✅ Royal Rumble Winner
✅ Women's Tag Team Champion
✅ #MITB Winner
✅ #WWERaw Women's Champion@WWEAsuka has made HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/HihYTzGE78
— USA Network (@USA_Network) May 12, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can check out those clips in the player below.
