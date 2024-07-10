wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Comments on Speed Victory, Top 10 NXT Moments
July 10, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, Baron Corbin advanced in the tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship earlier today.
What. A. Match. 👏@BaronCorbinWWE is one step closer to the #WWESpeed Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hE2ilfVlgq
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024
– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Which Brand It Was Better To Be On During The WWE Brand Split
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw on Rhea Ripley’s Return, Pat McAfee S-Bomb
- The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted