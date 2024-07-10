wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Comments on Speed Victory, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 11-14-23 Baron Corbin Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Baron Corbin advanced in the tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship earlier today.

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, WWE, WWE Speed, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading