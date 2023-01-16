wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Comments On Working With New Talent, New RAW is XXX Merchandise, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

January 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Bayley Dakota Kai Io Shirai Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on working with fresh talent, as she teamed with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan at live events this past weekend.

She wrote: “Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan happened this weekend…6 months ago, this wouldn’t even sound real. ….but since it is, can you guys please tell your children to stop yelling at Damage CTRL?!??!!!

– WWE Shop has new RAW is XXX merchandise, including t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts.

– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at the history of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

