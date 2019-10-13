WWE News: Bayley Debuts New Entrance at Live Event, Sarah Schreiber Works NXT Shows

– Bayley had a new entrance at the Smackdown live event on Saturday in Odessa, Texas. As you can see below, the entrance saw her babyface video and song start to play before it all shuts off and she came out to a different song:

Bayley’s entrance for #WWEOdessa (I don’t think this is the “finished product.” It’s just what they did tonight) pic.twitter.com/uSlYVXXCuE — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019

Here is an a second video of Bayley’s “heel” entrance from #WWEOdessa (much better quality) pic.twitter.com/dd6pZpITD1 — BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019

– Sarah Schreiber worked this weekend’s NXT live events as a ring announcer. Schreiber did the job previously for NXT before coming to Raw and Smackdown as a backstage interviewer. She posted to Instagram: