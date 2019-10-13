wrestling / News

WWE News: Bayley Debuts New Entrance at Live Event, Sarah Schreiber Works NXT Shows

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Smackdown 10-11-19

– Bayley had a new entrance at the Smackdown live event on Saturday in Odessa, Texas. As you can see below, the entrance saw her babyface video and song start to play before it all shuts off and she came out to a different song:

– Sarah Schreiber worked this weekend’s NXT live events as a ring announcer. Schreiber did the job previously for NXT before coming to Raw and Smackdown as a backstage interviewer. She posted to Instagram:

Bayley, NXT, Sarah Schreiber, WWE

