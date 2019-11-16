wrestling / News
WWE News: Bayley Says the NXT Women ‘Are Done For,’ Calls Them ‘Ponies,’ Full NXT TakeOver Women’s Title Match
– Bayley had a message for the NXT Superstars after Smackdown was over on her Twitter account. She wrote to Mia Yim, “I’ll take you out for good.” She later added on the NXT women’s Superstars, “You idiots are done for.”
Also, Bayley stated, “When Smackdown wanted to bring chaos to NXT, they sent one. You ponies sent 5 and still couldn’t get the job done.” You can read Bayley’s tweets below.
I’ll take you out for good
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 16, 2019
You idiots are done for. https://t.co/LW3yR9MVo4
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 16, 2019
When Smackdown wanted to bring chaos to NXT, they sent one.
You ponies sent 5 and still couldn’t get the job done.
🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/7WUvwoi2n5
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 16, 2019
– WWE released a full match video featuring Ember Moon vs. Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce at NXT TakeOver: War Games for the vacant NXT women’s title. You can check out the full match video below.
