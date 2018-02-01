wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E. Reacts to Kenny Omega Calling Him a Potential World Champion, TM-61 Getting Name Change
– Big E posted to Twitter reacting to Kenny Omega’s interview yesterday in which he said “When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion. The guy is on another level.” That in turn brought a response from Omega, as you can see below:
You making this quote up? Don’t play with my emotions.
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2018
It’s all true… 😳
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2018
– TM-61 appear to officially be ‘The Mighty.’ WWE and Shane Thorne commented on the team’s post-match promo where they appeared to change their name, as you can see below. Thorne shared a screenshot of the WWE.com recap and then said “New year, new old us.”
The team was known as “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” on the indie scene before signing with WWE.
New year, new old us. #TheMighty https://t.co/a9GH8CwRYu via @wwe pic.twitter.com/pVA7QqQB0g
— Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) February 1, 2018