WWE News: Big E. Reacts to Kenny Omega Calling Him a Potential World Champion, TM-61 Getting Name Change

– Big E posted to Twitter reacting to Kenny Omega’s interview yesterday in which he said “When I see Big E, I clearly see someone who could be world champion. The guy is on another level.” That in turn brought a response from Omega, as you can see below:

You making this quote up? Don’t play with my emotions. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2018

It’s all true… 😳 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 1, 2018

– TM-61 appear to officially be ‘The Mighty.’ WWE and Shane Thorne commented on the team’s post-match promo where they appeared to change their name, as you can see below. Thorne shared a screenshot of the WWE.com recap and then said “New year, new old us.”

The team was known as “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” on the indie scene before signing with WWE.