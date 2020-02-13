wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Appearing on Nickelodeon Show, Miz & Mrs. Highlights, New Asuka Video

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Smackdown

WWE took to Twitter to hype Braun Strowman’s appearance on Nickelodeon’s Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. You can see the post below. Strowman appears on Monday’s episode, which ares at 10:30 AM ET:

– Below are the highlights for this week’s Miz & Mrs.:

– Asuka has released a new video on her YouTube channel in which she demos the TOPGO mobile holder:

article topics :

Asuka, Braun Strowman, Miz and Mrs., Jeremy Thomas

