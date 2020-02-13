wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Appearing on Nickelodeon Show, Miz & Mrs. Highlights, New Asuka Video
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
WWE took to Twitter to hype Braun Strowman’s appearance on Nickelodeon’s Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. You can see the post below. Strowman appears on Monday’s episode, which ares at 10:30 AM ET:
A playdate with @BraunStrowman? This will be VERY interesting.
Don't miss @Nickelodeon's #RyansMysteryPlaydate this Monday at 10:30am ET / 9:30am CT! @nickjr @pocketwatchhq pic.twitter.com/kjc0kr9P7B
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020
– Below are the highlights for this week’s Miz & Mrs.:
– Asuka has released a new video on her YouTube channel in which she demos the TOPGO mobile holder:
