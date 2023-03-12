wrestling / News
WWE News: Bret Hart Honored By Calgary Hitmen, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Tegan Nox’s Theme Online
– Bret Hart was honored by the Calgary Hitmen hockey team for his “outstanding contributions” to the franchise. They raised his banner in the Saddledome, where it will stay permanently.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.
– WWE has also shared Tegan Nox’s latest theme song online.
