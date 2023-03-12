wrestling / News

WWE News: Bret Hart Honored By Calgary Hitmen, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Tegan Nox’s Theme Online

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bret Hart WWE Survivor Series 1997 Montreal Screwjob Image Credit: WWE

– Bret Hart was honored by the Calgary Hitmen hockey team for his “outstanding contributions” to the franchise. They raised his banner in the Saddledome, where it will stay permanently.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

– WWE has also shared Tegan Nox’s latest theme song online.

