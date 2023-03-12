WWE News: Bret Hart Honored By Calgary Hitmen, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Tegan Nox’s Theme Online

– Bret Hart was honored by the Calgary Hitmen hockey team for his “outstanding contributions” to the franchise. They raised his banner in the Saddledome, where it will stay permanently.

Another honour for Bret Hart today. The WHL’s Calgary Hitmen recognized The Hitman for his “outstanding contributions” to the franchise by raising his banner to the rafters of the Saddledome, where it’ll be on permanent display. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/ZzJhjGR7ej — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) March 11, 2023

– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

– WWE has also shared Tegan Nox’s latest theme song online.