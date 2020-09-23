WWE News: Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Road Warrior Animal, WWE Looks At Anoa’i Family Showdowns, Guests For Sunday’s The Bump

– In a post on Facebook, Bret Hart paid tribute to Road Warrior Animal, who passed away last night.

He wrote: “So sad to lose another dear friend. It was only last December in Anchorage that I got to see “Animal” Joe Laurinaitis of the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom. We spoke at length about being two of the few left from our generation. Over the years whether it was my fight with cancer, the loss of my brother Smith or Jim Anvil Neidhart, he was always there for me. Joe was a good man and I’ll miss him. All of “the boys” will be there to greet him at the gates. My thoughts and prayers to his family.”

– WWE has posted a new edition of Top 10 that looks at Anoa’i family showdowns. The latest will be between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

– Sunday’s pre-Clash of Champions episode of The Bump will feature Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso.