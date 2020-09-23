Road Warrior Animal Has Passed Away At The Age of 60

Hulk Hogan tweeted this morning that Road Warrior Animal, real name Joseph Laurinaitis, passed away at the age of sixty, which was confirmed by Animal’s official Twitter account.

Hogan wrote: “RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH”

Animal’s account added: “At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush”

Animal is a former tag team champion in AWA, WCW and WWF with his fellow Road Warrior Hawk (who passed away in 2003). He also held tag team gold in WWE with Heidenreich and, with Hawk, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.