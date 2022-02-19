wrestling / News

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s WWE RAW, WWE Playlist Looks At The Undertaker’s Career, No Injuries At Elimination Chamber

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He had already been advertised locally but will now appear on the actual broadcast.

PWInsider also reports that there were no major injuries at today’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the Undertaker’s career in WWE ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.

