wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s WWE RAW, WWE Playlist Looks At The Undertaker’s Career, No Injuries At Elimination Chamber
February 19, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He had already been advertised locally but will now appear on the actual broadcast.
– PWInsider also reports that there were no major injuries at today’s Elimination Chamber PPV.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the Undertaker’s career in WWE ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New WWE WrestleMania 38 Match (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’
- Note On Why Keith Lee Didn’t Wrestle At This Week’s AEW Dynamite Taping
- Ric Flair On His Split From Partner, Says No One From WWE Reached Out After