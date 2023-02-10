WWE News: Bronson Reed On After The Bell, Matt Morgan Talks Wrestling & Politics, & More

– Bronson Reed guested on the most recent WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below, detailed as:

Bronson Reed is back on the podcast to discuss his return to WWE, qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and training the next generation of Australian superstars. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss why both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are worthy challengers to Roman Reigns.

– Chris Val Vliet interviewed Matt Morgan to talk about his time in WWE and why he chose to transition to politics in a video you can find below, described as:

Matt Morgan (@BPMattMorgan) is the current Mayor of Longwood, FL and a former professional wrestler known for his time in WWE and TNA Wrestling. He joins Chris Van Vliet to talk about why he decided to run for mayor of the town he lives in, how he met Vince McMahon before he became a wrestler, appearing on Tough Enough, what could have been with his wrestling career in TNA and WWE, a potential storyline where he was going to be Kane’s brother named Abel, using Brock Lesnar’s F5 finisher, his plans to return to WWE in 2014 and why it didn’t happen and much more!

– WWE featured a video tracing the history of Gunther’s victories for the Intercontinental Championship Title that you can watch below, detailed as: