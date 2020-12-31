wrestling / News
WWE News: Bruce Prichard Recalls Debut Raw Episode on Notsam Wrestling, Clip of Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose on Chasing Glory, Top 10 Unique Trademark Moves for Battlegrounds
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview clip of Bruce Prichard on the Notsam Wrestling show where Bruce Prichard looks back at the debut episode of Monday Night Raw in 1993. Prichard discussed the challenges of putting the show on in the Hammerstein Ballroom and more. That clip is available below.
– A new clip is out of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia:
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Unique Trademark moves of WWE 2K Battlegrounds:
