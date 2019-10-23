WWE News: Buddy Murphy and Daniel Vidot on Live Event in Brisbane, Corey Graves and Carmella Set for The Bump,

– WWE released some new backstage clips featuring Buddy Murphy and Daniel Vidot at the live event in Brisbane, Australia during WWE’s Australia tour. You can check out those clips below.

.@WWE_Murphy reflects on being home in front of friends and family at #WWEMelbourne as the Australian Tour comes to an end! pic.twitter.com/4x7nKefBNK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2019

.@WWENXT Superstar @DanielVidot talks the nerves and excitement before being in front of his tribe at #WWEBrisbane during the Australian Tour this week! pic.twitter.com/iPFwofQ0wc — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2019

– WWE Superstar Carmella and announcer Corey Graves will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump on Nov. 6.