WWE News: Buddy Murphy and Daniel Vidot on Live Event in Brisbane, Corey Graves and Carmella Set for The Bump,

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Buddy Murphy WWE Smackdown

– WWE released some new backstage clips featuring Buddy Murphy and Daniel Vidot at the live event in Brisbane, Australia during WWE’s Australia tour. You can check out those clips below.

– WWE Superstar Carmella and announcer Corey Graves will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump on Nov. 6.

