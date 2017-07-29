WWE News: Top 10 Cage Crashers Video, Clip for Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho From Bad Blood 2003

– WWE released a new video for the Top 10 Infamous Cage Crashers. You can check out the new video in the player below. The picks include Jinder Mahal interfering in last weekend’s Battleground main event between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal in their Punjabi Prison match.

– WWE released a Network clip for Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho from the Bad Blood 2003 event. You can check out the clip of the classic match between the two in the video player below. The video clip includes the finish for the match, which was won by former WWE Universal champion Goldberg.