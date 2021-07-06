wrestling / News
WWE News: Cesaro Live Tweeting During Great American Bash, Last ThunderDome Fan Registration Open
– WWE Superstar Cesaro announced that he will be live tweeting tonight during The Great American Bash. Fans can use the #NXTGAB hashtag to chat with him on the @USA_Network handle. You can check out his video announcement below:
The Great American Bash is tonight, and I will be LIVE TWEETING along with the show. Use #NXTGAB to join me on @USA_Network starting at 8 ET. #SwissMitB pic.twitter.com/P4SpHkgatd
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 6, 2021
– Fans can now register to vote to be part of the virtual audience for the ThunderDome for the last time. Registration is now open at WWEThunderDome.com. This week’s SmackDown marks the last SmackDown at the ThunderDome ahead of WWE’s return to live touring.
Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/aHpxTLafTj
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2021
