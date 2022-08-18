wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Plays 30-Second Shot Clock With Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre’s Top 10 Greatest Moments
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip of Charlotte Flair on Broken Skull Sessions, where she plays a round of 30-Second Shot Clock with Steve Austin. The new episode will be available on Peacock starting tomorrow (Aug. 19). You can check out that preview clip below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased Drew McIntyre’s Top 10 Greatest Moments:
