WWE News: Charlotte Flair Plays 30-Second Shot Clock With Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre’s Top 10 Greatest Moments

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview clip of Charlotte Flair on Broken Skull Sessions, where she plays a round of 30-Second Shot Clock with Steve Austin. The new episode will be available on Peacock starting tomorrow (Aug. 19). You can check out that preview clip below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Drew McIntyre’s Top 10 Greatest Moments:

