WWE News: Chelsea Green Jokingly Complains About ‘Slammy Screwjob’ Loss, Omos & Otis Eating Contest, Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre won Social Star of the Year for the 2024 Slammy Awards. Chelsea Green thought she should’ve won the award and expressed her “outrage” via social media. Chelsea Green wrote, “SLAMMY SCREWJOB #Chelsea4Slammys @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE (& his silly lil skirt)” You can view her message and photo below:


https://twitter.com/ImChelseaGreen/status/1777000287280025799/history

– WWE released the livestream for the Big E and Otis Philly Cheesesteak eating contest:

– WWE streamed Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday:

