WWE News: Chelsea Green Jokingly Complains About ‘Slammy Screwjob’ Loss, Omos & Otis Eating Contest, Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre won Social Star of the Year for the 2024 Slammy Awards. Chelsea Green thought she should’ve won the award and expressed her “outrage” via social media. Chelsea Green wrote, “SLAMMY SCREWJOB #Chelsea4Slammys @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE (& his silly lil skirt)” You can view her message and photo below:
AND THE SLAMMY FOR SOCIAL STAR OF THE YEAR GOES TO…
Internet troll of the century! Good luck tonight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/LAbiRWgPgD
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
– WWE released the livestream for the Big E and Otis Philly Cheesesteak eating contest:
– WWE streamed Ultimate WrestleMania 4 Sunday:
