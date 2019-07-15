WWE News: Clip of Baron Corbin Hitting End of Days on Becky Lynch, NXT Referee Working On Main Roster

– Baron Corbin nailed Becky Lynch with his finisher at Extreme Rules, and a GIF is online. You can see the video of Corbin hitting Lynch with End of Days below. Immediately after this, Seth Rollins snapped and hit Corbin with three Curb Stomps to get the pinfall:

– Fightful reports that NXT referee Drake Wuertz is now working main roster shows.