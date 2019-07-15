wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Baron Corbin Hitting End of Days on Becky Lynch, NXT Referee Working On Main Roster
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin nailed Becky Lynch with his finisher at Extreme Rules, and a GIF is online. You can see the video of Corbin hitting Lynch with End of Days below. Immediately after this, Seth Rollins snapped and hit Corbin with three Curb Stomps to get the pinfall:
Que cosa baron corbin el "end of days' a becky lynch? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Ic4S67XeS9
— LEO (@leo_medrano) July 15, 2019
– Fightful reports that NXT referee Drake Wuertz is now working main roster shows.
