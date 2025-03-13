– WWE Superstars CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio took some shots of each other on social media. On Instagram, Dominik Mysterio shared an old photo of CM Punk on his Instagram stories, writing, “Washed old f*** CM Punk” in the caption. Meanwhile, on his own Instagram stories, CM Punk shared a photo of young Dominik on his Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, “Lil’ b****.” You can view images of the exchange below:

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* Penta vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– On WWE Playback, The Undertaker and Kane revisited their WrestleMania 14 matchup: