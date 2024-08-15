wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Randy Orton on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Top 10 Most Sinister Acts, Playlist Showcases Brutal Attacks by Roman Reigns

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Cody Rhodes Randy Orton Kevin Owens 7-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes sat down with former WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About?:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the most sinister acts in WWE history:

– WWE Playlist showcased Roman Reigns’ most brutal attacks:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, WWE, WWE Playlist, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading