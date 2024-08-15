wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Randy Orton on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Top 10 Most Sinister Acts, Playlist Showcases Brutal Attacks by Roman Reigns
August 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes sat down with former WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About?:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the most sinister acts in WWE history:
– WWE Playlist showcased Roman Reigns’ most brutal attacks:
More Trending Stories
- STARDOM Star Reportedly Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Schiavone Says He Would Not Take Vince McMahon Talking Down to Him During a Broadcast
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kane Originally Being a One-Off Idea
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Former Superstars in Attendance, Legends Deals