WWE News: Exclusive Converse Kicks Inspired by Superstars, Full Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream Match Video

– WWE is partnering up with Converse for exclusive sneakers inspired by Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. Bret Hart also shared a photo with the new sneakers, which you can see below. The shoes will be available exclusive at Foot Locker’s flagship store and on Footlocker.ca starting this Friday.

All I can say is WOW! Limited edition @converse Hitman shoes available this Friday August 9 online & in Toronto at the @footlockercanada 247 Yonge St. location. @alexanderjohndesign #summerslam pic.twitter.com/anAiUIADb2 — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 6, 2019

– WWE released a full NXT Match video today featuring Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out that full match video in the player below.