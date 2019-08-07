wrestling / News
WWE News: Exclusive Converse Kicks Inspired by Superstars, Full Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream Match Video
– WWE is partnering up with Converse for exclusive sneakers inspired by Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. Bret Hart also shared a photo with the new sneakers, which you can see below. The shoes will be available exclusive at Foot Locker’s flagship store and on Footlocker.ca starting this Friday.
Limited edition custom @Converse kicks inspired by @BretHart, @BeckyLynchWWE, @TrueKofi, and @ShawnMichaels will be available EXCLUSIVELY at @footlocker's flagship store and https://t.co/rP5QY814sS THIS FRIDAY! https://t.co/nXSsaNKTyG
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2019
All I can say is WOW! Limited edition @converse Hitman shoes available this Friday August 9 online & in Toronto at the @footlockercanada 247 Yonge St. location. @alexanderjohndesign #summerslam pic.twitter.com/anAiUIADb2
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 6, 2019
– WWE released a full NXT Match video today featuring Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out that full match video in the player below.
