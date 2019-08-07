wrestling / News

WWE News: Exclusive Converse Kicks Inspired by Superstars, Full Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream Match Video

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bret Hart WWE

– WWE is partnering up with Converse for exclusive sneakers inspired by Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels. Bret Hart also shared a photo with the new sneakers, which you can see below. The shoes will be available exclusive at Foot Locker’s flagship store and on Footlocker.ca starting this Friday.

– WWE released a full NXT Match video today featuring Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream from NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out that full match video in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, NXT Takeover: Chicago II, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading