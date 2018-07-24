Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Cyborg Comments on Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey in WWE, Finn Balor Appears in Miles Kane Video, New UpUpDownDown

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Raw 71618

– Cris “Cyborg” Justino recently spoke with TMZ and was asked her if she’s want to face Ronda Rousey in WWE. She responded…

“Some fans ask me, ‘Cris, do you like to make a fight with Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ I say ‘Maybe, ya don’t know. Maybe.’ It’s not something I plan. But if fans would like to watch, I need to train for that, but, ya know, it’s gonna be great.”

– Finn Balor appears in the new music video for Miles Kane’s Cry On My Guitar…

– Here is a new video from UpUpDownDown…

article topics :

Cris Cyborg Justino, Ronda Rousey, UFC, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading