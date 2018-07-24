WWE News: Cyborg Comments on Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey in WWE, Finn Balor Appears in Miles Kane Video, New UpUpDownDown

– Cris “Cyborg” Justino recently spoke with TMZ and was asked her if she’s want to face Ronda Rousey in WWE. She responded…

“Some fans ask me, ‘Cris, do you like to make a fight with Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ I say ‘Maybe, ya don’t know. Maybe.’ It’s not something I plan. But if fans would like to watch, I need to train for that, but, ya know, it’s gonna be great.”

– Finn Balor appears in the new music video for Miles Kane’s Cry On My Guitar…

I loved every minute making this video with my good friend and wrestling hero Finn Bálor and directing genius Brook Linder. I felt like I was in a bond movie! I am so proud of this one and I hope you all enjoy it! https://t.co/llsqDyhlEn — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) July 24, 2018

– Here is a new video from UpUpDownDown…