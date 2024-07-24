– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai wrote on being part of WWE’s tour in Japan this week. She wrote, “The last time I was in Japan was start of 2016, working as a freelance wrestler with promotions like Stardom and Sendai Girls. Just landed in Tokyo and about to do shows with WWE. What is life 🥹”

– The WWE Raw return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will take place on Monday, October 21 at the Wells Fargo Center. the ticket pre-sale code for the event is WWETIX (via PWInsider).

– WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 takes place on Sunday, October 27 in Hershey Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Raw is the following night at the same venue on October 28. The ticket presale code for both events is WWETIX (via PWInsider).