WWE News: Daniel Bryan Gets a New Eco-Friendly T-Shirt, Nikki Bella Gets a Scooter on Total Bellas

– WWE Shop has released a new Eco-Friendly shirt for Daniel Bryan, which he wrote earlier today on WWE’s Talking Smack. THe new shirt was made from organic cotton and a recycled poly rPET blend. You can view the new shirt below:

– The Bella Twins released a Total Bellas preview clip on their YouTube channel. The new clip shows their brother JJ getting Nikki a scooter as a gift to help with her post-partum depression.