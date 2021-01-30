wrestling / News

WWE News: Daniel Bryan Gets a New Eco-Friendly T-Shirt, Nikki Bella Gets a Scooter on Total Bellas

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Talking Smack 1-30-21

– WWE Shop has released a new Eco-Friendly shirt for Daniel Bryan, which he wrote earlier today on WWE’s Talking Smack. THe new shirt was made from organic cotton and a recycled poly rPET blend. You can view the new shirt below:

– The Bella Twins released a Total Bellas preview clip on their YouTube channel. The new clip shows their brother JJ getting Nikki a scooter as a gift to help with her post-partum depression.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading