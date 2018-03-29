WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reportedly Boosts WrestleMania Ticket Sales, Bobby Roode Taunts His WrestleMania Opponents

– Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring has reportedly led to a boost in ticket sales for WrestleMania. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the show has seen a big boost in ticket sales since WWE announced that Bryan was cleared to return to competition and was physically inserted into Shane McMahon’s feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

According to the show (per Ringside News, WrestleMania has under a thousand tickets left to sell and appears likely to sell out, something that didn’t appear likely previously. WrestleMania 34 takes place a week from this coming Sunday in WWE Network.

– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter on Thursday taunting his WrestleMania opponents in Rusev, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal, as you can see below: