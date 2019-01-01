WWE News: Drake Maverick Reacts to DJZ’s Impact Departure, Full Best of Raw & Smackdown 2018 DVD Listing

– Drake Maverick seems to be interested in WWE picking up former Impact Wrestling star DJZ. Maverick posted the following to Twitter after DJZ announced that his contract with Impact was up and that “2019 seems like the perfect time to be available for whatever new opportunities may come my way”:

– Wrestling DVD Network has the full listing for the upcoming Best of Raw and Smackdown Live 2018 DVD set, which will release in February:

DISC ONE

* The Best of 2018!

* A New Year’s Clash

* Intercontinental Championship Match

If Roman is Disqualified, He Loses the Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

RAW • January 1, 2018

* United States Championship Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Live • January 16, 2018

* Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

RAW • January 29, 2018

* Asuka vs. Bayley

RAW • February 5, 2018

* If Cena Wins, He’s Added to the Fastlane Main Event

AJ Styles vs. John Cena

SmackDown Live • February 27, 2018

* Daniel Bryan is Cleared!

SmackDown Live • March 20, 2018

* Ember Moon & Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

RAW • April 9, 2018

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

SmackDown Live • April 10, 2018

* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Live • April 10, 2018

* Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

RAW • April 30, 2018

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

RAW • May 7, 2018

* The Winner Chooses the Stipulation at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Live • May 15, 2018

DISC TWO

* Six-Man Action on SmackDown Live!

* The New Day vs. The Miz & The Bar

SmackDown Live • May 29, 2018

* #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Big E vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Rusev

SmackDown Live • June 19, 2018

* Intercontinental Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • June 25, 2018

* United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy

SmackDown Live • July 17, 2018

* #1 Contender’s Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns

RAW • July 23, 2018

* Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox

RAW • August 6, 2018

* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Tournament Finals

The New Day vs. The Bar

SmackDown Live • August 7, 2018

* Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Finn Bálor

RAW • August 20, 2018

* No Disqualification Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day

SmackDown Live • August 21, 2018

DISC THREE

* Monday Night Rollins

* Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

RAW • August 27, 2018

* Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

SmackDown Live • September 4, 2018

* United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

SmackDown Live • September 18, 2018

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival

RAW • September 24, 2018

* Seattle Hates Elias & KO!

RAW • October 1, 2018

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

If Becky is Disqualified, She Loses the Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Live • October 9, 2018

* World Cup Qualifying Match

Big Show vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Live • October 9, 2018

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

RAW • October 22, 2018

* Trish Stratus, Lita, Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Natalya vs. Alicia Fox, Mickie James, & the Riott Squad

RAW • October 29, 2018

* Kurt Angle vs. Drew McIntyre

RAW • November 5, 2018

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

SmackDown Live • November 6, 2018

* Dean Ambrose Puts The Shield Behind Him

RAW • November 12, 2018

* WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Live • November 13, 2018