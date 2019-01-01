wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Reacts to DJZ’s Impact Departure, Full Best of Raw & Smackdown 2018 DVD Listing
– Drake Maverick seems to be interested in WWE picking up former Impact Wrestling star DJZ. Maverick posted the following to Twitter after DJZ announced that his contract with Impact was up and that “2019 seems like the perfect time to be available for whatever new opportunities may come my way”:
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 31, 2018
– Wrestling DVD Network has the full listing for the upcoming Best of Raw and Smackdown Live 2018 DVD set, which will release in February:
DISC ONE
* The Best of 2018!
* A New Year’s Clash
* Intercontinental Championship Match
If Roman is Disqualified, He Loses the Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
RAW • January 1, 2018
* United States Championship Tournament Finals
Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Live • January 16, 2018
* Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
RAW • January 29, 2018
* Asuka vs. Bayley
RAW • February 5, 2018
* If Cena Wins, He’s Added to the Fastlane Main Event
AJ Styles vs. John Cena
SmackDown Live • February 27, 2018
* Daniel Bryan is Cleared!
SmackDown Live • March 20, 2018
* Ember Moon & Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James
RAW • April 9, 2018
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
SmackDown Live • April 10, 2018
* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
SmackDown Live • April 10, 2018
* Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
RAW • April 30, 2018
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
RAW • May 7, 2018
* The Winner Chooses the Stipulation at Money in the Bank
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Live • May 15, 2018
DISC TWO
* Six-Man Action on SmackDown Live!
* The New Day vs. The Miz & The Bar
SmackDown Live • May 29, 2018
* #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match
Big E vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Rusev
SmackDown Live • June 19, 2018
* Intercontinental Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • June 25, 2018
* United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy
SmackDown Live • July 17, 2018
* #1 Contender’s Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • July 23, 2018
* Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox
RAW • August 6, 2018
* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Tournament Finals
The New Day vs. The Bar
SmackDown Live • August 7, 2018
* Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Finn Bálor
RAW • August 20, 2018
* No Disqualification Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day
SmackDown Live • August 21, 2018
DISC THREE
* Monday Night Rollins
* Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
RAW • August 27, 2018
* Daniel Bryan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
SmackDown Live • September 4, 2018
* United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
SmackDown Live • September 18, 2018
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival
RAW • September 24, 2018
* Seattle Hates Elias & KO!
RAW • October 1, 2018
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
If Becky is Disqualified, She Loses the Championship
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Live • October 9, 2018
* World Cup Qualifying Match
Big Show vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Live • October 9, 2018
* RAW Tag Team Championship Match
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
RAW • October 22, 2018
* Trish Stratus, Lita, Bayley, Sasha Banks, & Natalya vs. Alicia Fox, Mickie James, & the Riott Squad
RAW • October 29, 2018
* Kurt Angle vs. Drew McIntyre
RAW • November 5, 2018
* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
SmackDown Live • November 6, 2018
* Dean Ambrose Puts The Shield Behind Him
RAW • November 12, 2018
* WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
SmackDown Live • November 13, 2018