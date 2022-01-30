wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Rumble Return, Angel & Wife Expecting First Child, Mick Foley Praises Royal Rumble Moms
– Drew McIntyre made his in-ring return last night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. He entered No. 21 in the men’s Rumble match. He posted the following tweet earlier today following the event. He wrote, “It’s good to be back…#RoyalRumble”
It's good to be back…#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lIsY4IjwYC
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 30, 2022
– WWE Superstar Angel of Los Lotharios, aka Angel Garza, released a vlog today revealing that he and his wife are expecting their first child. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised all the moms who competed in the women’s Rumble match at last night’s event. He wrote on Twitter, “WHAT A GREAT NIGHT FOR MOMS! Seriously, have there ever been so many moms in a @WWE ring in one night? Beth, Maryse, Becky, Mickie, Michelle, Brie, Nikki, Ronda. Am I missing anyone?”
WHAT A GREAT NIGHT FOR MOMS!
Seriously, have there ever been so many moms in a @WWE ring in one night?
Beth, Maryse, Becky, Mickie, Michelle, Brie, Nikki, Ronda.
Am I missing anyone?
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- More On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022