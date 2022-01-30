WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Rumble Return, Angel & Wife Expecting First Child, Mick Foley Praises Royal Rumble Moms

– Drew McIntyre made his in-ring return last night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. He entered No. 21 in the men’s Rumble match. He posted the following tweet earlier today following the event. He wrote, “It’s good to be back…#RoyalRumble”

– WWE Superstar Angel of Los Lotharios, aka Angel Garza, released a vlog today revealing that he and his wife are expecting their first child. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised all the moms who competed in the women’s Rumble match at last night’s event. He wrote on Twitter, “WHAT A GREAT NIGHT FOR MOMS! Seriously, have there ever been so many moms in a @WWE ring in one night? Beth, Maryse, Becky, Mickie, Michelle, Brie, Nikki, Ronda. Am I missing anyone?”