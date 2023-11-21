– During last night’s WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes revealed that Randy Orton is going to be the fifth man on his team for WarGames this weekend. Following Raw, Drew McIntyre commented on the return of his former rival on social media. He wrote, “Hello darkness, my old friend #SurvivorSeries” along with sharing a picture of himself standing face-to-face with Orton.

– WWE Crown Jewel 2023 hits DVD on December 13.

– Bianca Belair noted that her WarGames team has Becky Lynch’s back, noting the brawl with Damage CTRL on Raw last night. She wrote, “Us #Smackdown girls got ya back @BeckyLynchWWE! Damage Control tried to take my girl out tonight on #WWERAW but we not having none of that! #WarGames @MsCharlotteWWE @ShotziWWE”