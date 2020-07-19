WWE News: Drew McIntyre Ready to Close the Dolph Ziggler Chapter of His Life, Samoa Joe Wearing a Mask at Extreme Rules, Drew Gulak on the Scary Importance of the Rules Tonight

– Ahead of tonight’s match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre commented on his upcoming title defense against Dolph Ziggler on Twitter. Drew McIntyre wrote, “A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I’ll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules.” You can check out this tweet below.

https://twitter.com/DMcIntyreWWE/status/1284951881144467463

– Samoa Joe shared a photo of him wearing a mask at today’s Extreme Rules. You can check out that photo below.

With that Mark VI Corvus pattern mask. #RememberCadia pic.twitter.com/eA8QYQoNER — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 19, 2020

– Drew Gulak shared his thoughts on the scary importance of the rules tonight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. You can check out that tweet here: