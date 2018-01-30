 

WWE News: Dudley Boyz Hall of Fame Video Online, WWE Looks at Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble Appearance

January 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted two videos online that aired during Raw: the Dudley Boys’ Hall of Fame induction announcement and Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearance. You can check out both videos below.

Both videos aired during Raw and captured WWE’s big stories of the day leading into Monday’s episode.

