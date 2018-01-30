wrestling / News
WWE News: Dudley Boyz Hall of Fame Video Online, WWE Looks at Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble Appearance
January 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted two videos online that aired during Raw: the Dudley Boys’ Hall of Fame induction announcement and Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearance. You can check out both videos below.
Both videos aired during Raw and captured WWE’s big stories of the day leading into Monday’s episode.
Welcome to @WWE, @RondaRousey! #RAW pic.twitter.com/n2RX6w8nB0
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2018