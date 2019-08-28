wrestling / News

WWE News: EC3 Unboxes His Action Figure, Video From Night of Karen Q’s Leg Injury

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins recently interviewed EC3 for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. During the video, EC3 gets to unbox his WWE Elite Mattel action figure. You can check out that video below.

As previously reported, NXT Superstar Karen Q recently suffered a leg injury in July at an NXT house show. The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a video of her suffering the injury and what happened behind-the-scenes on that night.

