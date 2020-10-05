wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Praises NXT Takeover 31 Main Event, Shotzi Blackheart Comments On Hosting Halloween Havoc, Takeover Video Highlights
– Edge had some brief but high praise for last night’s NXT Takeover 31 event. You can find our full report here.
He wrote: “That was outstanding.”
@FinnBalor @KORcombat that was outstanding
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2020
– Shotzi Blackheart commented on the news that she will host NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28.
She wrote: “If you are going to scream, scream with me! You are going into the electric chair! #chamberofhorrors #HalloweenHavoc”
If you are going to scream, scream with me! #halloweenhavoc #wwenxt @WWENXT https://t.co/GNaaMiuSTo
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) October 5, 2020
You are going into the electric chair! #chamberofhorrors #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/YIRChu1vPL
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) October 5, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Takeover 31:
