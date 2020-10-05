wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Praises NXT Takeover 31 Main Event, Shotzi Blackheart Comments On Hosting Halloween Havoc, Takeover Video Highlights

October 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge

– Edge had some brief but high praise for last night’s NXT Takeover 31 event. You can find our full report here.

He wrote: “That was outstanding.

– Shotzi Blackheart commented on the news that she will host NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28.

She wrote: “If you are going to scream, scream with me! You are going into the electric chair! #chamberofhorrors #HalloweenHavoc

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Takeover 31:

