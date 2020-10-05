wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart to Host NXT Halloween Havoc This Month

October 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE is bringing back the Halloween Havoc name for an special episode of NXT this month, with Shotzi Blackheart hosting. During tonight’s NXT Takeover 31, the special episode was announced for October 28th.

Details on what will comprise the special episode have not yet been revealed. You can see the announcement graphics below:

