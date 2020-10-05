wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart to Host NXT Halloween Havoc This Month
October 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is bringing back the Halloween Havoc name for an special episode of NXT this month, with Shotzi Blackheart hosting. During tonight’s NXT Takeover 31, the special episode was announced for October 28th.
Details on what will comprise the special episode have not yet been revealed. You can see the announcement graphics below:
Are you scared? You should be. 🦇 🕸️ 😈@ShotziWWE hosts #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday, October 28th at 8/7c on @USA_Network!!!
Trick or treat, @WWEUniverse… pic.twitter.com/S99EyvZDpU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/WKKJRusiOj
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 4, 2020
